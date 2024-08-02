SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.