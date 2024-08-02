SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.