Solidus Ai Tech One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $69.09 million and $1.44 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solidus Ai Tech Token Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,231,810 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 705,804,354 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.09817557 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,371,883.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

