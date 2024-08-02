SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

SOUN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

