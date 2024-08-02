SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $101.00 at Stephens

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SouthState has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

