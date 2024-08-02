SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.84

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 392138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTI. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

