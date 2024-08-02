Spell Token (SPELL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.36 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $84.11 million and $4.36 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,611,022,370 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

