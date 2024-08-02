SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.600 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.66. 555,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $164.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

