Status Price Down 7.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.33 million and $2.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,682,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,682,625.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02351385 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $2,289,366.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

