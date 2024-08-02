STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.70

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $242.70 and last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 2707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

