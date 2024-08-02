StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 71,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

