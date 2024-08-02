StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

StoneCo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 1,576,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,543. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

