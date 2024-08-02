Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 278 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $572.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

