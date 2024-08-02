Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,575 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.67. 82,565,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,901,094. The company has a market cap of $663.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

