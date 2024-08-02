Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 80 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $17.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.23. 4,527,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.14 and its 200 day moving average is $304.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

