Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 5.1 %

PSX stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. 4,062,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,807. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.