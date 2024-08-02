Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.90. 4,740,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.