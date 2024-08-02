Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $879,000 Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.15. 1,412,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,907. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

