Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 85 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.25.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.19. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

