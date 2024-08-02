Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,767,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,384,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

