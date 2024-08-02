Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
