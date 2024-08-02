Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 92,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28. Stride has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

