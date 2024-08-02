Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.95. Stryker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.

Stryker Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SYK traded down $8.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.79. The company had a trading volume of 476,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.95 and its 200-day moving average is $339.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

