Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 721,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $20.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

