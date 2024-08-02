Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

