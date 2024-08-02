TAM Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TAM Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 13.6% of TAM Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TAM Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,942,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $595.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

