Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $156.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.94 on Thursday, reaching $141.08. 1,260,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

