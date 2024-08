Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) vs. Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Head to Head Analysis

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Montana Technologies and Tecogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecogen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tecogen has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.91%. Given Tecogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tecogen is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Tecogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecogen has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% Tecogen -16.24% -27.41% -14.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montana Technologies and Tecogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Tecogen $25.14 million N/A -$4.60 million ($0.16) -4.44

Montana Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tecogen.

Summary

Montana Technologies beats Tecogen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems. The Services segment provides operation and maintenance services for products under long term service contracts. The Energy Production segment sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling to customers under long-term energy sales agreements. The company also offers natural gas-powered cogeneration systems for water and space heating, and/or air conditioning. Its product portfolio includes InVerde e+ and TecoPower cogeneration units for the supply electricity and hot water; Tecochill, an air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers, and hybrid-drive air-cooled and gas engine-driven chillers to produce chilled water and hot water; Tecofrost, a gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors to circulate refrigerant and provide hot water as a byproduct; and Ultera, an emissions control technology. In addition, the company provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation for products through a network of field service centers. It sells its products to healthcare, housing and hospitality, ice rink and low temperature, recreation facilities, industrial, indoor growing, and breweries markets through in-house marketing, as well as independent sales agents and representatives. Tecogen Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

