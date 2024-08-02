Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 716,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,667. The firm has a market cap of $699.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Teekay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 117.04%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

