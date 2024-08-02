Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 1,804,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,787. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock worth $178,225 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

