Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 723,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,380. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.