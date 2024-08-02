Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Tenable Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 342,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,050. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

