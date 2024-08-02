Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.70

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.70, but opened at $62.65. Terex shares last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 89,760 shares.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

