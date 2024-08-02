Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,273,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,146,719. The stock has a market cap of $741.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

