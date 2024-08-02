Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $247.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $227.95. 105,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,718. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.27.

Tetra Tech’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

