Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 14,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.40. 462,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.