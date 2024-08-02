The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 326.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COO traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. 226,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

