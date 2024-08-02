The Eastern Company (EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Eastern Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Eastern stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267. Eastern has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
