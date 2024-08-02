The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Eastern Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EML traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

