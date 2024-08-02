The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $198.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, reaching $273.79. 756,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,518. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $273.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

