The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $10.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
uniQure Stock Down 2.7 %
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in uniQure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in uniQure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
