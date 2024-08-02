The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $81.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCI. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

JCI stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

