Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jabil by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Jabil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 7.7 %

Jabil stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 337,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

