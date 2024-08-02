Tidal Investments LLC Buys 10,051 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. 1,026,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

