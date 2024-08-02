Tidal Investments LLC Buys 3,854 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,991. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

