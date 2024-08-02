Tidal Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

CHTR stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.17. 60,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,282. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.