Tidal Investments LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

ALLY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

