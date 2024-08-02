Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 83.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.35. 52,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,638. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $1,214,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,644 shares of company stock worth $29,697,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

