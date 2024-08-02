Tidal Investments LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 327.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

NYSE:CLX traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. 311,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,605. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

