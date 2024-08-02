Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock remained flat at $289.84 during trading on Friday. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,575. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

