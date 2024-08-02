Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.