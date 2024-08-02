Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current year.
Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.