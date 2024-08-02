Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.52. 28,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$624.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 110.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

